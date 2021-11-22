Samantha in Red Sequin Saree: Sarees never goes out of style, and that is something no Indian girl can ever say no to. They can make you stand out at any event, from a party to a wedding. They are being redesigned with sequins, graphics, gowns pre-draped, and other embellishments. However, sequins have been all the rage this season, and a splash of bright red is all the trend. There’s no doubting that no one could have pulled off a red sequin saree better than actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.Also Read - Patralekhaa Wears a Sabyasachi Saree at Her Wedding: Bollywood Brides Who Chose Saree Over Lehengas

Tamil superstar took to Instagram to share pictures from the event where she pulled off the red saree look and left everyone impressed. Her fashion choices are nothing short of a dream, and we can't wait to get our hands on them.

Have a look at her gorgeous red saree gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha chose a stunning yet serene saree attire for her appearance as a speaker at IFFI 2021 Goa. The actress donned a Kresha Bajaj saree with a brilliant red sequin slit and a matching net blouse with a deep cut and floral embroidery all over it. Preetham Jukalker styled the actress, who wisely chose to let her large and glossy ensemble speak for itself by wearing no accessories. With curly open hair and kohl-rimmed eyes, she went for a laid-back appearance with red lipstick.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is busy with several upcoming projects while revelling in the well-deserved accolades she is receiving for The Family Man 2. Her much-anticipated Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, in which she co-stars with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati, is at the top of the list.