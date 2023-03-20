Home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Washboard Abs, Pulls Off Hardcore Plank on Lazy Mondays- See Viral PIC

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness and fashion enthusiast. There is no doubt that the diva has surely become a fitness freak over the years and often shares glimpses of her workout sessions on social media. On Monday, Samantha dropped a picture on Instagram which is leaving people motivated and setting fire on social media.

Talking about the post, Samantha can be seen doing a plank and captioned it with a white heart emoji. Samantha was seen wearing blue sports bra and grey trank pants, acing the plank. The diva’s flashboard abs are visible in the picture. Fans praised the actress for her motivation and sincerity towards commitment to workout. One comment read, ”Killing abs”, Another fan commented ”You go girl!!”, ‘strong woman’, ‘you nailed it’. Samantha’s industry colleagues Rakul Preet Singh and Shriya Saran also dropped some words of encouragement in the comments. While Rakul called her a ‘strong girl’, Shriya called the picture ‘super cool’.’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Motivates Fan With Her Hardcore Plank on Instagram:

On professional front, Samantha will be next seen in Shaakuntalam, her pan-India film that is based on Abhignyana Shaakuntalam by Kalidasa. The film also stars Dev Mohan, along with Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles. After several delays, it is now set to release in theatres on April 14.

What do you guys think of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram post? Inspired much?

