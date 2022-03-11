Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is anything but basic, the South sensation always manages to elevate even a basic look into something exquisite, she is often spotted making bold appearances. The 34-year-old actor’s wardrobe is filled with all things glamorous. From a high-octane gown to an opulent saree, Samantha has a mix of everything. Last night, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the Critics Choice Film Awards wearing the most stunning outfit. All eyes were on Samantha as she stepped out dressed in a bottle green gown from the shelves of designer duo Gauri & Nainika’s fashion label.Also Read - Lupita Nyong’o Turns Muse to Anita Dongre’s Carrot Pink Lehenga Worth Rs 3 Lakhs| See Viral Pics

Samantha's spaghetti-strapped green and black gown was a winner. The slip dress came with noodle straps, sequined embroidery patches, a plunging neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette, ankle-length hem. Her dress also came with a floor-sweeping silk romantic trail. She was styled by Preetham Jukalker.

Check out her pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)



For the glam, the actor opted for a dewy base, winged eyeliner, eyebrows on fleek, glossy lips and pink cheeks. She finished off the look with a messy braided hairstyle, black heels and pearl stud earrings.

What’s the price of Samantha’s dress?

Liked Samantha’s emerald green dress? Well, the head-turning outfit is from the shelves of designer duo Gauri & Nainika’s fashion label. The outfit is worth Rs 1,80,000 and is available on the designer duo’s official website.

On the work front, Samantha will be next seen mythological film Shakuntalam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Not just that, the actor is all set to make her international debut with Philip John-directed Arrangements of Love.

What are your thoughts on her red-carpet appearance? Yay or Nay?