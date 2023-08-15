Home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Makes white look over-the-top in sexy deep neck shirt and flared pants. See her latest hot pics!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an absolute fashionista. The actress has proven us that her wardrobe has impeccable and elegant sartorial choices. Whether it’s casual, ethnic or glam, you can’t ignore her dazzling attires. Well, this time too Samantha swooned us with her latest look on Instagram. She slipped into all-white ensemble, serving a classy yet retro kinda look.

The diva is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. And her first promotional look created waves on Instagram. She was seen adorning all-white attire from the shelves designer Payal Khandwala’s eponymonus look. Her look featured a classy satin shirt with front button closures, a V neckline, full sleeves and open cuffs. She teamed it up with flared high-rise waist pants featuring high pockets and a pleated design.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Stuns in an All-White Look for Kushi promotions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

For glam picks, Samantha opted for subtle eye shadow, dazzling highlighter, feathered eyebrows, roughed cheekbones, heavy mascara on the lashes and glowing skin. LaShe accessorised it with a statement oxidised ring, elegant neckpiece, dainty earrings and retro style-pink tinted sunglasses. Lastly, she rounded off her look with side open wavy locks that matched her whole attire perfectly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallavi Singh (@pallavi_85)

For the uninitiated, Kushi will be directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film is mainly looked forward to for the exciting pairing of Samantha and Vijay, and that too in a romantic film. The trailer for the film was released a few days ago, on August 9, to be exact. Vijay and Samantha had previously collaborated on-screen for the Nag Ashwin-directed 2018 mega-successful hit Mahanati. But Kushi would be the first film to feature the two as a lead pair.

Your thoughts on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Latest Look?

