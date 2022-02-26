Samantha Ruth Prabhu knows it all. From fashion to career to everything, she has been utterly charming and mesmerising. She is one of the finest actors in the film industry and has flaunted her sartorial choices too, time and again. She has a roller coaster ride in the film industry as she completes 12 in this field of work. Adding another feather to cap, Samantha is the recipient of Champions of Change Telangana 2021 award. For the occasion, she wore an elegant hand printed kalamkari saree.Also Read - Malaika Arora Steals the Spotlight in a Sheer Embellished Dress, Flaunts Her Toned Legs at Farhan- Shibani's Wedding Bash

She has always been transparent on social media and keeps her fans updated with her day to day activities. She posted a series of different pictures. For one of the posts, the caption read," Honored to receive the 'Champions of Change Telangana 2021' award. This one feels special for it recognizes our work in the area of social welfare through @pratyushasupportorg @championsofchangeawards @drmanjulaanaganiofficial @seshankabinesh"

For the event, Samantha wore a kalamkari hand-painted saree. The crepe silk saree wore adorned with prints of animals and birds. The saree featured natural dye and hand woven organza silk. She teamed it up with shimmery plunging v neckline with quarter sleeves. For accessories, she chose a pair of statement earrings. She kept her makeup minimal and used bronze, highlighter, nude eye shadow and glossy lip shade. She tied her hair in a neat and sleek bun.

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. The saree is available on the official website of Archana Jaju and costs Rs 1,14,999. Check out the saree here.

Samantha completes 12 years in the film industry. She pens a note on Instagram. It read, “I woke up this morning to realize that I’ve completed 12 years in the Film Industry. It’s been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Camera, action and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world! Here’s hoping my love story with Cinema never ends and abounds from strength to strength.” Check out the post.

On the work front, Samantha will be leading Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam. She will also been seen with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal by Vignesh Shivan.