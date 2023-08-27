Home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Makes a Case For Timeless Fashion in Contemporary Jacket Set Worth Rs 2.5 Lakh- See PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Anita Dongre Indo-western look came with right amount of elegance and style.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an absolute fashionista. The actress is renowned not only for her tremendous acting abilities but also for her steal-worthy looks. Samantha is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Kushi and is serving us some top-notch looks. Well, this time, the diva was seen acing the Indo-Western avatar and shared pictures of her look on Instagram. In case you missed her latest post, then scroll down now.

Talking about the look, she was seen adorning a contemporary jacket set from the shelves of designer Anita Dongre. The outfit is embroidered with zardosi, resham and sequin work on full-sleeves jacket and palazzo-style bottoms. For glam picks, she opted for subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, glossy lips, sharp contour, ample mascara, blushed cheeks and glowing skin. Her sleek look was complemented with a gorgeous choker, stunning pendant, diamond studs and stylish shades. To round off the look, she just opted for open wavy locks that matched her whole attire perfectly.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Makes an Ethereal Fashion Statement in Indo-Western

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Fires and emojis started flooding as soon Samantha uploaded her pictures on the gram. Fans called her queen in every sense and were awestruck by the look. One user commented ‘Stunning’, another fan wrote ‘You look ‘wow’. We also decoded the price details of her outfit. The ensemble is available on Anita Dongre’s website and costs a whooping amount of Rs 2,55,000.

Your thoughts on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Latest Look? Tell us in the comments below

