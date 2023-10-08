Home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Turns Barbie in Fuchsia Pink Silk Saree For Rs 15k in Dubai, See Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks like the Indian version of Barbie in fuchsia pink silk saree for a jewellery store launch in Dubai. The Indian star dropped breathtaking photos on her Instagram - See latest pictures!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a critically renowned actress, has consistently grabbed notice with both her on- and off-screen ensembles. Her personal style strikes a perfect between casual and elegant. Once again, the ‘Kushi‘ star made heads turn with her stylish pick for a jewellery store launch in Dubai. Samantha Ruth Prabhu donned a lightweight, trans-seasonal sari in a bright fuchsia pink silk that can easily transition from casual wear to festive evenings. The star who was styled by Preetham Jukalker, completed her handwoven silk saree with a sultry hot blouse and a cape in the same colour.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped photos in a pink silk saree on Instagram and captioned them, “💕Dubai (sic),” along with styling details.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Pretty in Pink:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fans showered immense love on her latest photos in a pink saree. They dropped hearts, heart-eyes and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “The prettiest girl i have ever seen.💘 (sic).” Another user wrote, “samantha💘 > princess, barbie (sic).” The third user wrote, “If ROYALTY has a meaning then it’s you the goddess “Samantha” 💗 looking like a fairy 🧚‍♀️ Indian Barbie 😘🧿 (sic).”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu finished off her appearance with a statement diamond neckpiece and minimal makeup. She enhanced her glamorous appearance with bold, sparkly eyeshadow, bare-cheeks lipstick, and open short hair.

Like what she is wearing because Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Indian wardrobe is nothing short of every girl’s dream. Her fuchsia pink silk saree is from the well-known brand Ekaya and costs Rs. 14,975. You can buy one for yourself HERE.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s matching silk cape added more pizzazz to her ensemble. The cost of the cape from the same brand as the saree had a hefty price tag of Rs. 24,975. What do you think about Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s outfit? Let us know your thoughts!

