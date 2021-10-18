Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Early Morning Intense Workout With 30 Kgs Dumbbell Will Brush Aside Your Monday Blues

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness enthusiast and her recent video from the gym is proof. If you scroll through her social media page, you will notice her passion for fitness through her workout videos. Recently, she posted a video on her official Instagram handle performing squats with a 30 kgs dumbbell in the gym with a rather hilarious caption written along with it.Also Read - Mahima Chaudhry Says 'They Only Wanted a Virgin' in Movies But Things Have Changed For Women Now

In the note, she referred her coach Dr Sneha Desu and how she has so much power over Samantha that even when the coach is not physically present in the gym, she picked up a 30 kg dumbbell. She also joked she wouldn't do it for anyone else.

The Family Man 2 actor shared a video on her Instagram and wrote, "How do you have this power over me… scared of you even when you are not physically present@snehadesu. wouldn't pick up a 30-kilo dumbell for anyone else. Look at it – half my size."

Take a look at the post:

When it comes to fitness, Samantha is super passionate about it. Over the years, she has emphasized how fitness and healthy eating is important to her.

In the past, she has also talked about a plant-based diet and how it has helped her and her overall fitness level. She said, “May all beings everywhere be happy and free ,and may the thoughts ,words , and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all. Breaking the myth that one cannot enhance their performance, build lean muscle etc on a plant based diet…Let’s do this .”

On the work front, she made her OTT debut with Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man season 2.