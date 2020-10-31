With the festive season around the corner, we are often confused about what to wear for card parties, a socially distanced festive gathering, and video calls. If you don’t wish to go the conventional route and want to opt for something which is festive yet stylish then take a cue from South starlet Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha knows her fashion game very well and never fails to impress. For a recent event, Samantha donned a floral jumpsuit from the brand Mishru. And the actor did make head turn in her direction. Also Read - Suffering From Arthritis? Avoid These 4 Food Items to Prevent From Worsening Your Health Condition

The Hot Pink Strappy Jumpsuit is from the latest collection of Mishru’s- The Lost Summer, which was showcased in the recently held Lakme Fashion Week. The jumpsuit featured tonal floral embroidery and flared bottoms. The actor decided to let her outfit do the talking and opted for simple stud earrings. Samantha looked stunning in a nude matte makeup with light pink eyeshadow.

If you wish to pull off this style on your next festive gathering, let the jumpsuit do the talking. Go for an over-sized blazer with a pair of sneakers or put on those sexy pair of stilettos. You will be the highlight of that party.

Samantha has been setting some serious festive fashion statements, in one of the videos the actor can be seen playing dress-up to select her festive outfits. From the sleeveless yellow embroidered suit to a grey suit, the actor has been getting some serious fashion goals. Have a look:



If you scroll through Samantha’s Instagram profile, you will surely see how her fashion game is always on point.

What are your thoughts on Samantha’s floral jumpsuit? Will you go the unconventional route this festive season?