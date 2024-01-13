Home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Intense Weight Training Session Sets The Tone For a Fit And Fabulous 2024- WATCH

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has kickstarted her 2024 fitness routine with a hardcore workout session, leaving fans utterly impressed.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made a huge mark in the entertainment industry with her remarkable acting talent. Well, not to miss, this diva is also a fitness icon and loves to inspire fans with her workout sessions. In 2023, Samantha opened up about her diagnosis of an autoimmune disease Mytosis. The condition affected her physical strength, but she didn’t give up and continued working while undergoing the treatment. 2-3 days back, she shared a video of her intense workout session, leaving behind health challenges and continuing to focus on fitness.

Samantha, known for her fitness enthusiasm, recently shared a workout video on her Instagram stories, showcasing her dedication and resilience. In the black-and-white video, Samantha is seen lifting heavy weight, and termed it as a “good day.” She was seen performing overhead barbell press during her gym session and acing the hardcore exercise like a pro. Her recent workout story left fans surprised and delighted. In case you missed it out, scroll down!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 2024 Fitness Kickstarts on a Motivational Tone- WATCH

Benefits of Barbell Exercise

The barbell is a weightlifting exercise that can provide several health benefits:

Muscle Development: This exercise heavily engages the pectoral muscles, promoting strength in muscles.

Builds Strength: Because it engages multiple muscle groups, the barbell press is effective for building overall upper body strength.

Increases Bone Density: Weight-bearing exercises like the barbell press have been associated with improvements in bone density, contributing to overall bone health.

Hormonal Response: Exercises like the barbell press can stimulate the release of growth hormone and testosterone, promoting muscle growth and overall fitness.

