It all started with one comment passed sportingly and the rest is history. This year's Oscar was all about drama and the series that unraveled. For unversed, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for cracking a joke at the expense of Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia disease. This left the internet divided and many people have taken to social media to talk about their journey. Sameera Reddy, known for inducing body positivity and encouraging people to love themselves first, talked about her journey and hardship. Alopecia Areata is an auto immune disease. The cell in your immune system attacks hair follicles and it leads to falling out hair in patches and creating a bald spot.

Taking it to Instagram, Sameera wrote a long post on her journey through Alopecia Areata and how she is taking precaution these days. An excerpt from the caption read," The current #oscar controversy made me want to shed light that we all have our individual battles we are fighting and healing from and we need to create a positive safe space for one other (sic)."

Talking about the how she came to know about the disease, Sameera said,” I got diagnosed with it in 2016 when Akshai saw I had a 2-inch bald spot at the back of my head. In one month I discovered two more patches . It was really hard to deal with. Alopecia Areata does not make people sick, nor is it contagious. It can, however, be difficult to adapt to emotionally.”

“For many people, Alopecia Areata is a traumatic disease that warrants treatment addressing the emotional aspect of hair loss, as well as the hair loss itself. The doctor told me that in most cases the hair can grow back and with Corticosteroids injections in the scalp my three patches grew back slowly,” write Sameera.

There is no cure for Alopecia Areata disease yet. “But I’m very aware there in no cure . And there is no particular reason why a person gets Alopecia Areata. And though right now i have healthy hair with no patches ( that I am grateful for everyday ) I’ve been told I have to be aware it can come back at any point in my life. I do take homeopathy and i holistically hope to keep it at bay. In this fast paced world i pray people will pause , reflect and be sensitive to each other,” concludes Sameera.