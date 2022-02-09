As soon as the news of a dear friend or a close relative tying the knot surfaces, we tend to go all out when it comes to buying new clothes to look our fashionable best. But as soon as the festivities get over, these outfits end up lying in our wardrobe unused for years. Well, it doesn’t have to be this way. Wondering how? Take a cue from actor-social media influencer Sameera Reddy on recycling and reusing your special outfit. Sameera captioned her post, “I wore my wedding saree after eight years and it felt so amazing.”Also Read - Bestseller Trailer Out Now: Shruti Hassan-Mithun Chakraborty Starrer is The Perfect Blend of Suspense And Drama

Sameera opted for Neeta Lulla’s maroon, golden and grey banarsi silk saree for her wedding. She teamed her saree with an orange colour blouse which came with a broad golden border. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Breaks Silence on People Claiming She Won Bigg Boss 15 Because of Naagin 6: 'Meri Jeet Meri Jeet Hai'

Check out Sameera’s post: Also Read - Gauahar Khan Takes a Dig at Bigg Boss 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash, Calls Pratik Sehajpal ‘Deserving Winner’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)



In the first photo, Sameera wore the grey silk saree, she cinched the dupatta with a matching fabric belt. She styled her hair in a side-parted bun and opted for gajras. She accessorised her look with a gold choker, gold necklace, a traditional Nath, red and white bangles and matching earrings.

In the second photo, Sameera can be seen in the same saree. She teamed her silk saree with a sleeveless blouse, a necklace, bracelets, and earrings. She opted for berry-toned lips, dewy makeup, and a centre-parted updo for the glam.

Her post received several likes and comments. Celebrities Gauahar Khan and Saba Pataudi complimented the actor.