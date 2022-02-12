Taking a trip down to memory lane, Sameera Reddy recalled her weight loss journey. She takes fitness and mental health seriously. Sameera always makes sure to flag issues surrounding these. Taking it to Instagram, the actor shared her weight loss journey. Read on to know more about her journey.Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: 5 Diet And Lifestyle Changes You Need to Maintain to Lose Weight Instantly

Sameera recalled her weight loss journey. The actor started taking fitness seriously a year ago. An excerpt from the caption read," I was 92 kgs. Today I am 81 kgs But I always say more that the weight loss I'm grateful for increase in my energy levels and agility what has helped me ? (sic)"

Sameera Reddy Recycles Her 8-Year-Old Wedding Saree

Here Are 7 Important Tips Shared by Sameera Reddy on Weight Loss

She tends to lose focus but she is aware so she gets back on track immediately

Intermittent fasting has helped her with her late-night snacking habit.

She does a lot of inner work to stay away from negative thoughts and stay mindful of being happy with her body now.

Choose a sport. It helps make fitness fun.

Partner with a buddy who checks on your progress every week

Set realistic goals. Don’t aim to immediately drop the weight.

Lastly don’t self loathe. Nothing and nobody is worth that stress.

“Thank you for being my fitness buddy this past one year . Am looking forward will full determination to continue forward and keep this going with you,” writes Sameera.