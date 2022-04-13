Actor-social media enthusiast Sameera Reddy is having a blast in the Maldives, and her pictures and snippets are proof enough. The star has been sharing back-to-back pictures from the tourist destination. Her pictures from the scenic holiday will make you crave a beach vacay.Also Read - Sonam Kapoor’s Robbery Case: Nurse, Husband Arrested for Stealing Rs 2.4 Crore Cash, Jewellery

Sameera posted a small snippet of her family visiting the scenic destination. In the pictures, Sameera can be seen dressed in a swimsuit and chilling with her family by the beach. Along with the post, Sameera wrote, "Walking towards sunshine 💫✈️ Hello Monday #family #vacation 🎉 "

Check out her post:

Sharing another video on her Instagram handle, Sameera wrote, “True Blue I love you #familytime” Her post garnered several views and comments from her fans and friends.

In the video, Sameera can be seen in a neon green bikini. She teamed her bikini with silver hoop earrings. In the snippet, Sameera shared a glimpse of her kids having fun, playing by the beach and spending some quality time together.

Meanwhile, the mother of two often gives her fans some much-needed fitness motivation while also talking about body image issues. Her posts are mostly about getting motivated, body positivity and self-love, her content on social media is relatable and practical.

In her previous post, Sameera opened up about getting diagnosed with Alopecia Areata in 2016.

Talking about her diagnosis, Sameera wrote, “She wrote in her post, “I got diagnosed with it in 2016 when Akshai saw I had a 2-inch bald spot at the back of my head. In one month I discovered two more patches. It was really hard to deal with. Alopecia Areata does not make people sick, nor is it contagious. It can, however, be difficult to adapt to emotionally.”