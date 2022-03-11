Actor-social media enthusiast Sameera Reddy never misses a chance to set fitness inspiration. The mother of two often gives her fans some much-needed fitness motivation while also talking about body image issues. Her posts are mostly about getting motivated, body positivity and self-love, her content on social media is relatable and practical. In her latest post, the actor shared a snippet of how she manages two things at the same time. In the video, the fitness enthusiast can be seen playing with her daughter Nyra and working out simultaneously.Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a Walking Mermaid in Her Green Dress with Plunging Neckline Worth Rs 1.8 Lakh - See Pics

In her previous posts, the actor talked about how prioritizing your body over motherhood can be difficult but why you should not neglect it. In the video, Sameera can be seen playing badminton, burning calories by doing spot jogging, and flutter kicks. She can be seen performing a plank. Also Read - 4 Dangerous Ways in Which Smoking Affects the Human Body

Along with the video, Sameera wrote, “Your biggest investment is ..YOU ✅ #fitnessfriday update ! I’m investing in me , my health , my body , my happiness and my mind💥 #letsdothistogether 💪🏼” (sic) Also Read - World Kidney Day 2022: Why Does Kidney Disease Happen? Symptoms, Signs And Treatment, Expert Speaks - Watch

Check out her video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

In a previous Fitness Friday post, Sameera talked about common issues faced by people while they are on their fitness journey. The social media enthusiasts spoke about being lazy and facing a lack of energy sometimes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

“Trying to stay on the wagon, moody? Hormonal? Or just plain tired?,” Sameera wrote alongside her video. She further said, “it’s normal and I keep staying on course being mindful that I have off days😵‍💫 #fitnessfriday #motivation is also about being honest with ourselves because only being truly connected with your body and your mind will get you on a healthy routine❤️❣️ #letsdothis #together 💪🏼”

If you have been struggling to manage time for yourself, then take inspiration from Sameera.