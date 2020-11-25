Former actor Sana Khan married Surat-based Anas Sayed in a private ceremony. Her pictures from the wedding ceremony have been doing rounds on social media and going viral. For her Walima, Sana wore a gorgeous red lehenga by label Poonams Kaurture. Her lehenga and blouse featured dupian crepe with hand embroidery and gotha borders, she teamed it with a net dupatta with heavy sequins work. Also Read - COVID-19: Gurugram Police To Attend Weddings, Issue Fines To Those Not Wearing Masks

The former Bigg Boss 6 contestant teamed up her look with traditional jewellery, which included a huge necklace and a matthapatti. She went for dewy and flawless makeup which added to her bridal glow. Sana Khan's wedding outfit is from the brand Poonams Kaurture.

Her Walima outfit is worth USD 1,350 which is approximately around Rs 99,879.82. It is available online for buying on Poonams Kaurture website.

Sana posted pictures of her Walima look. She captioned it, “Walima look (sic).”

Sana also treated her fans with her Mehendi pictures. She opted for an orange suit with a pink dupatta. She teamed it with heavy jewellery.

Earlier this year, the actor had announced her disassociation with the film industry and mentioned that she’s on the path of righteousness and would never go back to the life she has had in the past.