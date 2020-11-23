Former actor Sana Khan is now married to Surat-based Anas Sayed. Pictures from their wedding ceremony have surfaced and are going viral, which gives a better look at Sana’s bridal getup. Sana wore a gorgeous red lehenga by label Poonams Kaurture. Her lehenga and blouse featured dupian crepe with hand embroidery and gotha borders, she teamed it with a net dupatta with heavy sequins work. Also Read - Sana Khan Changes Her Name After Getting Married To Anas Sayed, More Wedding Pictures Out

The former Bigg Boss 6 contestant teamed up her look with traditional jewellery, which included a huge necklace and a matthapatti. She went for a dewy and flawless makeup which added to her bridal glow. Also Read - Mrunal Thakur Ups The Glamour Quotient In A Red Shimmery Gown, See PICS

Sana shared the pictures herself along with her groom. Anas went for a white kurta-pyjama with a Nehru jacket and a traditional white cap. She wrote, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah

Married each other for the sake of Allah

May Allah keep us united in this Duniya

And reunite us in jannah ♥️

.

.

.

Fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan

Which of the favours of your lord will u deny ♥️” (sic)

The news of Sana marrying a Muslim cleric in Gujarat went viral on Saturday. Later, the former actor also shared a clip of herself cutting a wedding cake with her husband while she seemed surrounded by her immediate family members. The couple twinned in white and looked happy together.

Earlier this year, the actor had announced her disassociation with the film industry and mentioned that she’s on the path of righteousness and would never go back to the life she has had in the past.