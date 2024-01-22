Home

Lifestyle

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik End Their Marriage Via ‘Khula’, Know What is Khula And How it is Different From Talaq or Divorce

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik End Their Marriage Via ‘Khula’, Know What is Khula And How it is Different From Talaq or Divorce

Sania Mirza ended her 13 year long marriage with Shoaib Malik via khula. The news came a day after Pakistani cricketer shared his wedding pictures with Sana Javed - Here's everything you need to know!

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik End Their Marriage Via 'Khula', Know What is Khula And How it is Different From Talaq or Divorce

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik Divorce: Sania Mirza’s father Imran Mirza stated that the tennis player had unilaterally divorced Shoaib Malik after his third Pakistani cricket player after his third marriage recently. Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza, who had previously resided in Dubai, tied the knot in Hyderabad, the Indian player’s homeland in April 2010. They were blessed with a baby boy, named Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018. However, during the last few years, there have been persistent rumours that the couple’s marriage is having problems. In the past few years, they have hardly been spotted together.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Malik was apparently dating the Pakistani star Sana Javed soon after separation rumours surfaced on social media. Shoaib Malik shocked the entire universe with his marriage picture wherein the caption read, ” Alhamdullilah ❤️ And We created you in pairs” – وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا (sic).”

Sania Mirza’s father, Imran, told PTI that it was a ‘khula,’ alluding to a Muslim woman’s entitlement to a unilateral divorce from her spouse. In Islamic law, there are two methods for getting a divorce – ‘Khula’ and ‘Talaq.’ They both eventually result in separation, even while their entire processes are different.

What is Khula, Unilateral Divorce Sania Mirza Initiated?

The Islamic custom known as Khula describes a Muslim woman’s power to unilaterally divorce her spouse. Its goal is to preserve women’s rights and to do it within the bounds of Islamic law. It entails the woman starting the divorce process by asking the court for one and giving a good reason, such as incompatibility, abuse, or neglect, for wanting one. The lady may also have to give ‘Mehr’ back to her husband or make a cash settlement in exchange for the marriage ending.

How is Khula Different From Talaq?

The husband alone has the authority to file for divorce by ‘talaq,’ with or without justification, and he is not required to fulfil any formalities. Muslim law states that a man’s marriage is dissolved the moment he says it. Following the act of ‘talaq,’ the husband is obligated to compensate the woman.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza did not confirm divorce rumours until the marriage announcement. The duo celebrated their son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s fifth birthday in Dubai, last year. Shoaib Malik wrote an emotional letter praising her accomplishments when Sania Mirza played her final Grand Slam match. Sania and Shoaib co-hosted a chat show in the United Arab Emirates, last year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.