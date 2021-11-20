Bollywood: Sanjana Sanghi and Pooja Hegde were recently spotted wearing orange monokini on Maldives beach. Carrying it with full grace and individuality, Sanjana and Pooja did not leave a stone unturned to look sultry and sensuous. Blessing our feed with their quirky fashion choices, both the divas were spotted wearing the same monokini from the brand, even though the occasions were different. Sanjana was there to celebrate her 25th birthday meanwhile Pooja was enjoying her vacation.Also Read - Radhe Shyam Makers Call Rift Between Prabhas-Pooja Hegde 'Baseless' | Read Full Statement

Taking it to Instagram, both the divas uploaded their pictures with their orange monokini on. In Sanjana’s Instagram post, she was seen chilling on the picturesque beach. She was seen enjoying mother nature. As the video goes on, she was also seen posing with coffee in her hand. On the other hand, Pooja was seen posing in the background of azure blue sky with clouds and a beach. As elegant as she has always been, she showed her fans her beach view from her hotel room. Also Read - Pooja Hegde on Mohenjo Daro Failure: When You're Not a Star-Kid, People See Your First Film as Audition

Check out the Instagram Posts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

For the dressing part, Sanjana and Pooja kept it classy and elegant. Sanjana chose to tie her hair in a ponytail and accessorised with a pair of cool round black sunglasses. Sanjana was styled by Bornalli Calderia, a celebrity fashion stylist. Pooja, on the other hand, ditches accessories altogether and left her hair open. She was styled by Vidya, a fashion stylist.

This orange monokini belongs to Indian fashion designer Reby Kumar’s resort wear label, Guapa. The designer claims to be an easy and quality assured women clothing brand that is versatile and likes playing with colours to make women stand out and showcase their quintessential fashion choices. Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. This attire costs Rs 9,900 and is available on the official website.

According to the official website, this orange monokini is made up of econyl fabric with a plunging neckline and versatile straps. The monokini has cut-out details on the side, tie straps on the back for better fit and is handmade in India.

Sanjana or Pooja, who do you think has pulled off the attire better?