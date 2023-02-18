Home

Sanjana Sanghi Stuns in Hot Crop-Top And Matching Classy Pantsuit at ‘The Night Manager’ Premiere, See Pics

Sanjana Sanghi looks stunning in her bold crop-top and matching classy pantsuit at 'The Night Manager' premiere. See Pics

Sanjana Sanghi Stuns in Hot Crop-Top And Classy Pantsuit: Sanjana Sanghi is always spot-on when it comes to her style statements. The actor knows how to slay in both ethnic as well as western attire. Sanjana has aced her social media game quite well and often treats her fans and followers with her latest fashion experiments. The Rashtra Kavach: Om actor recently posed in a hot crop-top and matching pantsuit in her new trendy photoshoot. She had earlier stunned netizens with her sizzling lehenga choli attire and sexy orange dress as she posted her pictures on social media. Sanjana made her Bollywood debut opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara (2020).

CHECK OUT SANJANA SANGHI’S VIRAL LOOK:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96)

SANJANA SANGHI STUNS IN HOT PANTSUIT LOOK

The actor took to her Instagram handle and posted her photo in a crop-top with stripes and matching pantsuit. Sanjana looked alluring and captivating in the series of classy photos. Her new avatar is a perfect blend of glamour and panache. Her bold and confident persona brings the much-needed glam quotient and sex appeal in the photoshoot. The stunning boss lady look keeps pace with modern fashion trends followed by millenials.

Sanjana will next be seen in Dhak Dhak (2023) alongside Taapsee Pannu.

