Actor Sanjay Dutt is suffering from stage 3 lung cancer. He visited Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital last week after experiencing difficulty in breathing. Though his COVID-19 report came negative, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with another deadly disease, which is lung cancer. He will be flying to the U.S. soon to get the required treatment to overcome the disease. According to the reports, Sanjay Dutt's condition is curable and needs immediate treatment for a speedy recovery.

Undoubtedly, this news came as a shock to everyone. But, lung cancer introduces itself this way only. Early detection of lung cancer is rare. Mostly, the deadly condition is detected after reaching the advanced stage when the recovery rate becomes extremely low. Here, we tell you the reason behind it.

Lung Cancer And The Reason For Its Late Diagnosis

Lung cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Smoking is the most prevalent cause of the onset of lung cancer. It is characterised by symptoms including persistent cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, hoarseness, unexplained weight loss, bone pain, headache etc.

There are two types of lung cancer namely small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The former usually affects those who smoke heavily and is less common than NSCLC. While the latter accounts for 80 to 85 per cent cancer cases.

The signs and symptoms of both types of cancer resemble those of bronchitis or pneumonia. That is why people usually ignore them and try to get rid of the symptoms through common medicines available for these two conditions. They get themselves tested only after their conditions become critical and they start experiencing complications of lung cancer. This is the reason why lung cancer is detected only after it has reached the advance stage.

It is advised to everyone to get their lungs tested every year after reaching the age of 50. Heavy smokers should either quit smoking or keep getting tested for cancer every 6 months. A doctor conducts certain tests like imaging test, sputum cytology, or/and biopsy to confirm the condition. The treatment is provided based on the type of lung cancer you are suffering from and the stage at which it has been diagnosed.