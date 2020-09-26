Sanya Malhotra is a star in making but already a popular celebrity on Instagram. Her calm and composed demeanor, charming personality, and strong screen presence have made her gain the admiration and acceptance that she is enjoying. Also Read - Sanya Malhotra Recalls Her First Meeting With Vidya Balan on The Sets of Shakuntala Devi

Sanya Malhotra's black curly hair, a million-dollar smile, and sharp facial features make her look gorgeous. She has graced the cover of known magazines various times and looked ethereal in each one of them. She recently shot for the digital cover of a daily magazine, Femina, and looked refreshing in the pictures.

What made her latest photoshoot different is her clothes. She wore her own ensembles during the shoot and managed to look like a breeze of fresh air. You don't believe us? Have a look at the pictures for yourself.



In the pictures, she can be seen donning a little floral printed dress that she paired with a pair of white earrings. She opted for rustic-eye makeup and nude lips. The ‘Shakuntala Devi’ actor kept her hair in its natural curls and looked breathtaking. In another picture, you can see her wearing a tube ruffled top. She is slaying in this outfit too.

Her style has impressed us a lot. Did it manage to impress you? Let us know in the comment section below.