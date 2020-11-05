Actor Sanya Malhotra is on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Ludo. Sanya looked stunning in a bubble gum pink cut-out pantsuit for her latest promotional event. She shared a string of pictures on her Instagram sporting the bright pink number. She leaves her hair open and applies minimal make-up for maximum impact. Also Read - COVID-19 Lung Damage Caused by Persistence Of ‘Abnormal Cells’, Say Scientists

Sanya dazed her fans with her presence, her hot pink jumpsuit by designer Shivangi Jain had a wrap bra top with front buckle closure. Her pants featured front panels and faux pockets. She radiated glamour and fierceness, she opted for pink pumps to go with the look. Also Read - A Closer Look at Mental Health During COVID-19 Pandemic

For the caption, she just dropped pink heart emojis. Also Read - Exclusive: Manish Malhotra Speaks About Diet Sabya And How The Platform is 'Impartial' to Him



Sanya is always giving us curly hair goals. Sanya in one of her posts wore a pair of star-designed hoop earrings and tied her look with a bright coloured printed coral look which had yellow and peach tones.

View this post on Instagram ☺️ A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_) on Oct 23, 2020 at 12:41am PDT



Flaunting her curly hair and winged eyeliner, Sanya opted for a mini printed wrap dress that featured puff sleeves.

View this post on Instagram 🥀 A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_) on Oct 17, 2020 at 6:05am PDT



Sanya’s Instagram game is quite strong, she has been setting the fashion meter soaring lately. We can’t wait more such hot looks by Sanya.

She will soon be seen in Anurag Basu’s “Ludo”. The film is a dark comedy anthology starring Abhishek A. Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj

Tripathi, Asha Negi, Shalini Vats and Inayat Verma, and is scheduled to release on Netflix on November 12.

Sanya was last seen in the Vidya Balan-starrer “Shakuntala Devi”, which opened digitally a few months ago amid lockdown.

(With inputs from IANS)