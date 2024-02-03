Sanya Malhotra’s Intense Workout Video Blends Fun Moves With High-Energy Deadlifts- Watch For Instant Inspo!

Home

Before kicking off the training session, Sanya Malhotra immersed herself in a lively dance grooving to Diljit Dosanjh's song 'Hass Hass Ke'. Scroll down to watch!

Sanya Malhotra is a true-blue fitness icon. The actress manages to add fun to her usual workout routine, and we are all for it. Sanya is a big dance enthusiast as evident by her Instagram profile. Well, in her latest workout video, the diva not only showcased her commitment to staying fit but also added an extra boost to her training session by incorporating Punjabi music. In case you missed it, then scroll down now!

In the latest video shared by Sanya Malhotra, the actress was seen getting through the workdays with full energy. Before kicking off her training session, she immersed herself in a lively dance grooving to Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Hass Hass Ke‘. Amidst the rhythmic beats, she performed 3-4 preps of deadlifts, showcasing her strength like a pro. The Dangal actress’s weekend is indeed on the right track!

GET INSPIRED BY SANYA MALHOTRA’S HIGH-INTENSITY WORKOUT- WATCH!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SanyaM (@sanyamalhotra_)

BENEFITS OF DEADLIFTS

Deadlifts are a compound exercise that can strengthen multiple muscle groups, including the back, legs, and core. When done with proper form, they’re a valuable part of a well-rounded workout routine. Here are some of the benefits of deadlifts:

Deadlifts engage multiple muscle groups, including the back, legs, glutes, core and arms. This makes it a highly efficient exercise for a full-body workout.

They target the spinal muscles along the spine, helping to strengthen the lower back.

Deadlifts are a high-intensity exercise that engages multiple muscle groups. They can lead to

increased calorie burn, making it a valuable addition to a weight loss program.

Deadlift not only strengthens the core but also improves stability and balance

Deadlifts can help increase bone density, which is important for preventing osteoporosis and other bone-related issues.

Deadlifts can help improve your posture by strengthening the muscles in your back and core.

