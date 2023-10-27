Home

Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday Sweat it Out at Gym, Enjoy an Intense Pilate Session in This Funny Video- WATCH

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday recently turned Pilate partners, inspiring fans with their hardcore training and super-hot gym looks. See viral clip!

The Gen Z stars in Bollywood, including Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan, have always garnered attention with their work and trendy fashion sense. People not only adore their acting but also wonder how they stay in great shape. Well, there is no doubt that these actresses share a warm bond with each other. Despite seeing together at parties or award shows, the actresses often hit the gym together, shelling out major workout goals. Recently, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday turned Pilate partners and had a blast while working out together.

In the recent video shared by famous celeb fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, the Dream Girl 2 actress and the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star are seen turning an intense Pilates workout session into a fun-filled time with their lively interactions. Both Ananya and Sara looked super-hot in their gym outfits, causing a sensation on social media. Check out their video!

Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday Turn “Workout Buddies” in a Fun Gym Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit)

While sharing video of the duo on Instagram, Namrata Purohit captioned it. “This is just a tiny glimpse of Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday’s workout today…making it look so easy having fun while getting fit. Honestly, working out should always be enjoyable. Some days it might be a challenging workout, while some days it might be a lighter session but what will really keep you going is that it is enjoyable, and something you want to do.”

She also talked about the importance of fitness and the need to balance different aspects of it, “I have always believed that when you enjoy your workout, it’s more likely that you will come back for your next one. It’s easier to do something you enjoy, working out should never feel stressful, or just too difficult all the time. There has to be a balance, you work hard but can also have fun while at it. PS: also it’s important to remember there are different aspects to fitness, strength being one of them, but it is equally important to work on balance, reaction time, agility, coordination and more.”

