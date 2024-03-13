Home

Sara Ali Khan Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Dishing Out Major Fitness Motivation Through Pilates Workout – Watch Video

Sara Ali Khan is a firm Pilates enthusiast, and her latest workout video is the biggest proof. Scroll down to watch her new video.

Sara Ali Khan is a fitness enthusiast. The diva never fails to inspire fans with her hardcore workout regimes. Currently, Sara is on a promotional spree for her two upcoming movies, Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. Amid a busy schedule, the actress hasn’t taken a break from her workout sessions and continues to hit the gym like a pro. In the latest video, Sara dished out some major mid-week motivation through her intense workout session. Take a look!

On Wednesday, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video of her rigorous workout in the gym. In the video, Sara is seen sporting athleisure while she aces Pilates exercises like a pro. Yet spreading her trademark style, the actress captioned the post in her poetic style as she expressed,

“Pehle stomach burn

Ab abs ka turn

You gotta work so you can earn

The sarso ka saag for which you yearn”

It won’t be wrong to say that Sara’s dedication to her fitness regime is enough to inspire you to hit the gym right away.”

SARA ALI KHAN IS A CORE PILATES GIRL

BENEFITS OF PILATES

According to Healthline, Pilates is a challenging low-impact exercise method that balances strength with mobility, aligns the body, fine-tunes movement patterns, and strengthens the deeper muscles of the core.

Pilates focuses on the full body’s alignment, the ideal range of motion at the joints, and a balance of all opposing muscles

Pilates targets the deeper abdominal muscles that help decrease back pain

Pilates balances the muscles of the body and prevents further injuries

Pilates stimulates feel-good hormones, oxygen flow, and blood circulation, enhancing overall cardiovascular health.

