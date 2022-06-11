Actor Sara Ali Khan is only a few films old but in a short span of time in Bollywood, the actor has found her space in the glam and glitz world. The actor who made her debut with Kedarnath in 2018 became a household name soon after. The 26-year-old actor never misses a chance to dish out fitness goals and she often posts workout photos and snippets on her Instagram handle.Also Read - Health And Fitness Mistakes Women Need to Stop Making

The actor yet again took to the story feature on her Instagram space and shared a new video depicting how she is sorting out her weekend with her trainer Namrata Purohit. The Simba actor is the perfect weekend inspiration we need. She can be seen doing burpees in a sports bra and purple shorts. She amped her workout session by adding equipment to burn more calories. Her toned body is proof that she has been working out with a lot of dedication and zeal. Sharing the video, Sara tagged her trainer Namrata Purohit with several purple hearts.

The actor was in London on a vacation with her mother Amrita Singh and shared several pictures on her Instagram.

On the work front, the actor has many projects in her kitty. She will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. Not just that, the actor also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. According to a Pinkvilla report, Sara will be working on a film on the Quit India Movement of 1942.

