On Friday, Bollywood stars including Nora Fatehi, Lata Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday mesmerized everyone in their stunning outfits at IIFA green carpet 2022, in UAE. Among them was none other than the ‘chaka chak’ actor of bollywood, Sara Ali Khan who brightened up the night with her dazzling appearance and classy ensemble. The bollywood diva was seen soaring the temperature in black tulle dress with complementing heels and makeup look.Also Read - IIFA 2022: Shahid Kapoor And Nora Fatehi’s BTS Dance Video Goes Viral, Fans Tag Mira Rajput - Watch Video

Sara Ali Khan’s IIFA Awards appearance was dominated by a sophisticated black tone. The star wore a strapless gown with voluminous skirt layered with tulle. The ensemble features a lace embroidered waisted bodice, silver knot embellishments, floor-grazing skirt along with fitted waistline. The diva accessorized her ensemble with black stilettos, bold jewelry, orange nail polish, and a sloppy ponytail with loose strands framing her face. Sara went with light mascara on the lashes, radiant complexion, reddened cheeks, nude lip tint, on-fleek brows, and dazzling highlighter for her glam options. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Oozes Glamour in Shimmery Blue Thigh-High Slit Gown, Steals The Show at IIFA Awards 2022-See Hot Pics

As soon as the diva posted her pictures on gram, fans couldn’t keep their calm for a second. Hearts and emojis started flooding all over the comment section. ‘Looking Chaka chak’, ‘hotness personified’, ‘mesmerizing as always’, such reactions were seen by fans. They not just drooled over outfit but were eagerly waiting for her performance as well ” Can’t wait for your performance”, another fan wrote. Also Read - IIFA 2022: Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Among Others Rock at The Green Carpet - See Pics

A look at Sara Ali Khan’s Dazzling attire at IIFA Awards 2022:

Sara Ali Khan was also seen performing her song chaka chak’s hookstep on the stage. Check out this video

Meanwhile, the IIFA Awards 2022 will take place from June 2 to 4 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey, Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Divya Khosla Kumar are among the celebs who have arrived in the country to attend the event.

What do you guys think of Sara Ali Khan’s outfit?