Amidst lockdown, actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a glimpse of her travels across India.

In the video, Sara is seen covering key destinations in Rajasthan, Telangana and Gujarat.

Learning about the diversities, beliefs and cultures amongst various things, Sara has given a sneak peek of her journey.

Sharing the first episode of this lockdown edition with a ‘namaste’, she captioned the video: “Episode 1: Bharat ‘State’ of Mind.”

Have a look at it yourself:



On the work front, Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film “Coolie No. 1”.

The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.