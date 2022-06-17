Sara Ali Khan Steals the Show in Sexy Sheer Black Gown With Thigh-Grazing Split, Guess the Price

Actor Sara Ali Khan was a total head-turner as she attended the Pinkvilla Style Icons event in Mumbai last night. The actor opted for a black gown with sheer detailing and a thigh-high slit. She looked ravishing, to say the least. The 26-year-old actor can be seen in International designer David Koma’s number.Also Read - Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Hug Each And Bury Their Differences After Breakup Rumours- Watch Viral Video

You can never go wrong in black, we all reach for a little black dress for those important cocktail evenings or formal events. But Sara took the glam quotient a notch higher. And nothing makes a bolder statement than a black look done right. This is not the first time Sara made a fashionable entry at an event in the all-black avatar, for KJO's big birthday bash, Sara was seen in a black gown.

For the award ceremony, Sara wore a Tulle Insert Contrast Gown. It is part of Koma's Spring/Summer 2022 collection. As per the description mentioned on Koma's official website, the dress features a tulle insert with a white contrasting panel, delicate spaghetti-style straps, and a thigh-grazing split. It is cut in a floor-length silhouette and fastens with a hidden zip closure at the back.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s pictures in Black Gown:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

What’s the price of Sara’s black gown?

If you are in love with what Sara is wearing, then you are in luck. It will cost you Rs 1,02, 200 and is available on David Koma’s website for buying.

For the glam, Sara opted for minimal makeup with nude lipstick, eyebrows on fleek, mascara, smoky eye shadow and highlighter. She decided to ditch the accessories for the night and rounded off her look in strappy black heels.

What are your thoughts on Sara Ali Khan’s look? Yay or Nay?