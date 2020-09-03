Actor Sara Ali Khan is currently vacaying at an undisclosed location and on Thursday, she surprised all with a photo of herself flaunting an absolutely shocking blue lipstick look. The actor posted a beach picture on her Instagram account and showed off her quirky sense of style. Also Read - Here's How You Can Prepare Your Vitamin C Serum at Home

The actor looked chic in a white T-shirt and a pair of blue denim shorts. She captioned the picture as, “Back to blue.”

The picture received a lot of appreciation from fans as well as fellow actresses, complimenting the actor’s lip shade.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan commented, “Love the lipstick,” while actor Zareen Khan wrote: “Love the lip shade.” Also Read - Malaika Arora's Tips And Tricks to Naturally Keep Acne at Bay

Now even though Sara rocked every inch of her electric blue lip colour, she’s not the first one who decided to do away with usual and experimented with her styling. Bollywood never fails when it comes to experimenting with bolder looks or pulling off the unconventional. Here’s a list of a few actors who surprised (sometimes shocked) all with their lipstick picks. Also Read - Nia Sharma Beats Jasmin Bhasin And Karan Wahi to Win Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s purple lips at Cannes Film Festival 2016

Remember actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 2016 Cannes’ purple lipstick? Well, the lip colour became a talking point. The former Miss World wore the lippy to compliment her Cannes outfit, while the purple lip shade received a lot of flake, the actor didn’t really pay heed to the haters. She absolutely owned her look and looked far better than most would look in that shade of purple!

Nia Sharma’s silver lipstick

The Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India winner – Nia Sharma is one of the popular telly faces who’s known to walk down the unchartered path when it comes to fashion and style. That’s the reason she never deters to try or experiment with lip shades too. Just recently, she donned a silver lip shade which had a hint of lavender. While her fans sure got impressed, she, of course, drew the ire of many for her unusual choice. But there’s no stopping for Nia we guess! She always looks fabulous.

Sonam Kapoor’s orange lipstick

Well, this was a look that seriously went wrong on many levels. But more points to Sonam Kapoor for always emerging so fearless with her makeup and sense of style. The actor donned the glossy tangerine lip colour to an event a few years back and also decided to rock an unusual hairdo. It wasn’t a look that would have gone 10-on-10 on paper and yet Sonam took her chances. She did fail to rock that shimmery-tanned look but her lip colour surely stood out. What do you think? Oh, and she has also aced the black lip shade in the past!

Nargis Fakhri’s black lipstick

Actor Nargis Fakhri might have been away from Bollywood for a long time now but back when she was attending back-to-back events and doing photoshoots, the actor didn’t shy away from trying black lipstick. She totally aced that look. In fact, we are yet to find a Bollywood actor who looked as good as Nargis looked flaunting those gothic lips!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s grey lips

Priyanka Chopra knows her fashion game is strong and never fails to impress. The diva loves to colour her lips with berry-toned shades but there’s was this one time when she sported the unconventional ash grey lip shade and believe us she totally pulled it off and how!