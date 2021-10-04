Actor Sara Ali Khan loves desi attires, be it her gorgeous chikankari kurtas or sarees, the Love Aaj Kal actor never disappoints. For the 2021 Global Citizen Live show, Sara opted for a bright pink saree that had a pinch of quirk to her traditional look. The pink saree is from the label Madhurya Creations, and we can’t keep our eyes off her!Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Breaks Silence on Son Ibrahim Assisting Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

The saree features 54 truck-art printed motifs all over. The prints have a trumpet, filmy dialogues for example, “Mere Pass Maa Hai,” flowers and letters. Not just that, pay attention to the thin yellow border as it featured cute prints. She teamed up her saree with pink satin sleeveless blouse with latkans attached to the back tie details. She was styled by Ami Patel. Also Read - Mira Rajput's Rs 7K Printed Mini Dress is Perfect For Your Wardrobe

She kept her makeup minimal and added a blue bindi. She complimented her look with traditional silver jhumkas and pink and yellow bangles. Sara left her hair open in soft wave style. Also Read - Viral Video: Romantic Song Accidentally Starts Playing on LED Screen During Tuition, Teacher Left Embarrassed | Watch

Check out Sara’s Pictures here:

What’s the price of Sara’s Saree?

Sara’s saree from Madhurya Creations is available in three different price ranges. The one with less embroidery is worth Rs 12,500, the one with light embroidery is worth Rs 35,000 and the one with full embroidery retails at Rs 75,000.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan. She will be next seen in Atrangi Re, also starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.