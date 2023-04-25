Home

Sara Ali Khan’s Intense Workout Will Inspire You to Hit The Gym on a Lazy Weekday- Watch Viral Video

Sara Ali Khan shared a sneak peek of her training session at gym and penned a very funny caption too.

Actor, Sara Ali Khan is a fashion and fitness enthusiast. The diva loves working out and her dedication towards fitness is commendable. Sara practices multiple workout techniques including yoga, cardio, pilates and more. Today, the diva took to instagram to share a sneak peek of her training session at gym and penned a very funny caption too. Keep scrolling to check the full video.

Sara Ali Khan kickstarts her week by hitting the gym for an intense workout. The actress shared a sneak peek into her workout routine and captioned it ”Happy new week, Have some inches to tweak, And since I can punch and don’t pretend to be meek, I’m giving you a little sneak peek, Into my shoulders, squats and oblique technique, And since working out is truly my pehla pyaar I hope it helps my physique.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan shows a glimpse of her intense workout regime, practicing weighted squats, dumbbell shoulder press, boxing, seated row, and kettlebell swings. For the gym, Sara nailed the routine dressed in a grey-coloured sports bra and matching tights. She completed her look with half-tied hairdo with sporty sneakers and make-up free look. Regular exercise is part of Sara’s fitness regimen, and she also mixes up different types of exercise. By doing different exercises she stays fresh and will not get bored.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in Gaslight with co-stars Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey. It was released on Disney+ Hotstar last month.

