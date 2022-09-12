Actor Sara Ali Khan has a unique sense of fashion and she never fails to make heads turn with her dazzling avatar. The daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh is all about glam and her yellow-coloured bodycon dress from the OTT Play awards 2022 is proof! Sara wore a sexy golden yellow strapless mini-length dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline with glittering encrusted sequins, an asymmetric hem, and a figure-hugging cut to emphasize her lean frame.

Sara Ali Khan ditched any accessory with her sequin golden yellow mini dress. She wore peppy yellow strappy heels with her outfit. Her glamour quotient was accentuated with a glossy pink lip colour, shimmering smokey eye shadow, dewy base, well-defined brows, and lemon yellow nail polish. She styled her hair with a centre-parted with curled ends. Sara shared pictures in a yellow mini dress and captioned them, “Olive you so much.”

SARA ALI KHAN DAZZLES IN GLITTERY YELLOW MINI DRESS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

CAN YOU GUESS THE PRICE OF SARA ALI KHAN’S YELLOW MINI DRESS?

Sara Ali Khan wore the shimmery yellow bodycon mini dress for the OTT Play Awards 2022. Are you looking forward to buying Sara’s sexy, stylish outfit? You will be surprised to know that the dazzling mini dress Sara wore cost a fortune! It is $995 on the official website of nyc.area which will be around Rs 80,000.

Fans flooded the comment section with immense love and admiration for Sara Ali Khan. They dropped fire emojis on her Instagram post. One of the users said, “You are an extremely exceptional, a completely beautiful, a so hot attractive, and utterly pleasant lady. big fan always.” Another user wrote, “You have raised the temperature.” Another user asked her how is she so beautiful.

Would you buy Sara Ali Khan’s yellow shimmery dress? Let us know your thoughts!