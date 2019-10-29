Like all other Bollywood divas, actor Sara Ali Khan, too, went all blingy with her look this Diwali. However, her choice of dress appeared fresh and unusual. Sara chose to wear an Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla suit for the Diwali festivities. It wasn’t a regular AJSK suit with either chikankari or gota-patti work. The designer duo created a mini anarkali version for Sara and gave it an entire youthful and sparkly vibes.

Sara wore a red coloured short kurti that looked like a mini anarkali and teamed it up with a churidaar in the same colour. While she just wore the suit combo first, she later added a red coloured sheer dupatta to her look. A pair of statement earrings went with her look and Sara looked absolutely ravishing in her outfit.

There was a lot going with that outfit. First, the colour in itself was striking and adding a lot of sequins and embellishments made it appear too dramatic on paper. But trust Sara to make every over-the-top look go elegant for her. Sara carried her tricky suit with grace and worked every bit of that dress. Check out some of Sara Ali Khan’s pictures from Diwali here:

Sara first attended the Diwali party at Sonam Kapoor’s house and then was clicked outside Amitabh Bachchan’s grand Diwali bash that saw almost the entire Bollywood in presence. Sara was joined by the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anil Ambani-Mukesh Ambani, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover among others. Sara’s mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan accompanied her at Bachchan’s Diwali party. The entire family was dressed in creations by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla.

