Sara Tendulkar Wears a Red Bridal Lehenga Quite Casually at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding, Priced Rs 2.58 Lakh – See Pics

Sara Tendulkar stunned everyone on the day 3 of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony in a red-on-red sequinned bridal lehenga. But, she wore it so casually that nobody noticed it.

Sara Tendular in red lehenga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

Sara Tendulkar was one of the young divas at the recently happened Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding ceremonies in Jamnagar, Gujarat. She took to social media after the weekend to share a few photos of her gorgeous red look. Sara looked absolutely stunning in her all-red avatar. Daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, Sara aced her Iofndian festive look in a fully embellished bright red lehenga.

Sara’s lehenga came with intricate embroidery, lace, sequin and beadwork. It featured a strappy crop top with a voluminous skirt and an organza dupatta featuring the cut-work lace. The model and social media influencer teamed up with her lehenga sleek diamond jewellery and half-tied hari. She further applied a bold red lipstick and kept the rest of her look simple. Sara looked radiant in that sparkly red lehenga. She did full justice to the outfit’s colour and heavy work.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s viral photos in the red lehenga:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

Sara’s lehenga is from designer Nitika Gujral. The designer has crafted the lehenga on a raw silk organza fabric with tonal threads, beadwork, sequins and crystals. It is available for buying on her official website and is priced at Rs 2.58 lakh.

She wore an elegant black dress for her other pretty look at the pre-wedding ceremony. Sara also wore a pair of casual separates to spend a day with Jungle Safari. Sara looked graceful in all her looks and maintained her minimum makeup avatar during all the outings at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant‘s pre-wedding festivities.

What are your thoughts about the red lehenga that Sara Tendulkar wore? We loved it.

