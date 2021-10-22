Sarah Jessica Parker in lehenga | Actor and fashionista Sarah Jessica Parker is known for her quintessential style and exquisite fashion choices. She was recently seen wearing a lehenga designed by Indian designer duo Falguni & Shane Peacock in her much-awaited series And Just Like That. She looked like a breath of fresh air as she brought in some desiness in her gorgeous appearanceAlso Read - Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh's New Pics From Wedding Reception: Bride And Groom Cut The Giant Cake, Pose With Family Members

The Sex and the City actor, popularly known as Carrie Bradshaw, is known for her unique dresses, shoes, hairstyle and she never fails to make a fashion statement. For this occasion, she chose a handcraft, red-based and multicoloured lehenga, as per Falguni Shane Peacock's Instagram post.



Sarah has eloquently rocked the lehenga fashion. Her lehenga details are minimal and chic. She is seen wearing a “Lehenga with intricate embroidery of silk threads and adorned with sequins, crystals and beads,” as written on the Instagram post of Falguni Shane Peacock India. Her maroon lehenga has neat and intricate embroidery work.

As reported by the designer duo, her lehenga was styled with handcrafted, full sleeves and cropped corset blouse. Her navy blue blouse is fully-sleeved with choli and a deep plunging neckline. It is embroidered with gold metal details.

Making sure never to leave a stone unturned, she neatly plaited her hair with purple and pink flowers and carried a chic black hand purse. To make it look more Indian, she chose to wear green bangles which complimented her entire outfit.

Embracing the desi in her, Sarah has made sure to make several heads turn and appreciate her attire. With lehenga finding space in international celebrities, a niche for lehenga is definitely created in this fashion game. With stars like Sarah who is known as one of the fashion icons, Indian lehengas are up for a fashion ride!

On the work front, Sarah is currently seen on the sets of And Just Like That, a sequel to the popular TV show Sex And The City. It will be aired on HBO Max in December. Along with Sarah, you will also see Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt and their journey of finding love and friendship in their 50s.

What do you think of this ensemble?