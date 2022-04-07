Saree has become a staple garment in every female’s wardrobe. Nowadays, it has become a fashionable piece but did you know that saree was used as a humble drape for thousand of years? The fascinating garment is worn every day by hundreds of millions of women. Over the years, the saree has literally become more than a piece of clothing. Saree is both conventional and contemporary. The garment is worn by women from all walks of life, it embodies grace and elegance.Also Read - Oo la la! Katrina Kaif in Hot Black Swimwear and Big Hat Turns up The Heat - See Pics

If you are someone who has a soft corner for saree and wish to understand the nine-yard-garment better, then we have good news for you. India.com recently spoke to Nelson Jaffery, Head of Design LIVA, who shed light on what kind of saree materials are best to wear at work, fabrics to wear during summers, and how to dress to impress.

What kind of saree material is best to wear at work, especially in summers?

A: Well, irrespective of the weather, I believe the fabric should be the one that lets your skin breathe. Contemporary fashion is all about being comfortably stylish and therefore, according to me, one should always go for lightweight, soft, breathable fabrics which are also skin-friendly.

While cotton or linen would be the most comfortable in the season, is there any other kind of fabric that one can wear at work during summers?

A: Fabrics that are composed of nature-based materials such as cellulose (in a pure or blended form) that enhance your inner sense of fluidity are recommended. We believe in discovering comfort within the style. The garment you choose should allow you seamless ease, which in turn gives you the freedom to be your true self.

What are prints and colour suggestions for women who want to wear sarees at work?

A: When it comes to workwear loud colours should be avoided. Pastel hues, earthy tones, or monochromes go best with office ambience making you look professional and well-groomed. Plain sarees with the same or contrasting thin borders look perfect for client meetings. Solid colours and sober prints can make your look subtle but stylish. A black coloured saree has the ability to make you look quite formal and chic at the same time. Not just the colour of the saree, the colour of the blouse and how you pair it with your saree also have a strong impact on your overall appearance.

What are the easy and comfortable ways to wear sarees at work for women who have no time dressing up every morning?

A: Changing trends and the current phenomena of mix and match have made wearing and carrying a saree a new game altogether, we have seen how pairing the saree with either blazers or belts gives that formal look. Sarees can also be paired with shirts or even a Kurti to give that chic look. Draping this six yards differently with little make-up and stylish footwear to create your own style statement.

Tips for short women who want to wear sarees at work?

A: First and foremost, it is essential to choose the right fabric for beauty with the short height they should choose light sarees with thin borders and smaller prints. Saree should be tucked below the navel and pinned up correctly to give a sleeker and taller look Also, darker colours and vertical stripes should be your go-to fashion. Wearing petticoats that are ankle-length, slim-fit, and waist-hugging makes you look curvy in addition to pairing it with flowy drapes that fit well around the waist.

What kind of prints and patterns are in trend or will remain in trend in the summer season?

A: The saree industry has made a giant leap in terms of designs, patterns, and overall aesthetics. We can see how unique, bold designs and diverse themes are designed to allow style to converge with fashion. Abstract patterns are a great attention seeker and floral motifs are evergreen and here to stay.

The best way to wear a saree and not look all dressy at the same time considering you don’t want to look dramatic but want to stand out in the office?

A: The best way to wear a saree is to mix and match in line with the contemporary fashion sensibility of Gen Z. Let’s play around with contrasting colours and draping styles. Whether you are matching a heavy saree with a nude crop top or a simple, single-coloured saree with a jacket to help you, the combination should be worn with conviction to stand out. A light coloured soft saree with prints or stripes can go very well with a blazer as well.