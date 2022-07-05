Sarees Breaking Stereotypes: A saree’s supreme comfort and attractiveness have almost entirely been forgotten in recent years since it has been regarded as an heirloom that should be passed down through the generations. Given the requirements of meticulous draping, matching materials, tailoring, ironing, maintaining and preserving the garment, wearing a saree was seen as a time-consuming effort, giving the impression that it is a heavy, constrictive outfit that is only worn by middle-aged women. India.com spoke to Priyanka Priyadarshini, Head Designer at Navyasa By Liva on how over the years saree has broken several stereotypes with its fluidity and improved comfort level.Also Read - Is Texting Your Boss 'Hey' Offensive & Unprofessional? Viral WhatsApp Chat Triggers Debate Around Work Ethics

A saree can now be worn in more sophisticated ways, with vivid designs and colour combinations that reflect modern fashion sensibilities. Sarees can help you project the personality you want to have in any setting, from a casual get-together with friends to an assertive boss lady. The artsy Gen Z has slowly but surely come to recognize sarees as their ideal go-to garment. The current generation is aware, creative, and careful of how they dress their saree in modern forms.

Saree with a Blazer Saree over a Bikini Top Saree with a Shirt Sarees as a Skirt Saree with a Kimono

Bollywood celebrities, Social media fashion content creators, new-age fashion designers and creative artists have smashed all stereotypes and given us unique and fresh looks and ways to drape the saree that is bookmarked by every girl.

Taking this dialogue forward blogger Eshna Kutty who posted a distinctive video called #SareeFlow wherein she is seen performing a rigorous dance choreography whilst spinning a hula hoop on the song Genda Phool. Eshna draped her saree over a sports bra pairing it with jeans and sneakers re-imagining the idea of all the wonders that can be achieved while wearing a saree. The dancer mentioned putting together her entire ensemble was an effort to showcase her true personality.

Redefining sarees with style and comfort:

Today’s sarees are styled in a variety of modern avatars that make the wearer look and feel elegant and svelte. This is the reason the adaptable ensemble keeps winning awards from all over the world, putting India on the fashion map.