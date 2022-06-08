With everything available on the internet with just a click away, people have become more health-conscious. Healthy eating is ever-evolving as it seems every day we tend to learn something new about the benefits of a range of foods that are introduced.Also Read - World Brain Tumour Day 2022: When Is Headache a Symptom of Brain Tumour?

The food we eat has a direct impact on our mental and physical health. Some bite-sized foods provide concentrated doses of vitamins and minerals, while others aid in digestion and absorption. Every food contains some inherent goodness, but some deliver it in large quantities. They contain so many nutrients that they almost act as a supplement. But, of course, far superior. Many of these superfoods are often so underappreciated that their benefits are not widely known. It’s time to make a change. Also Read - Should You Chew on Tulsi Leaves? Here’s Why It’s Absolutely Harmful to do so

Kavita Devgan, Nutritionist, Tata Salt Immuno in an interaction with IANS shared a list of underrated items you must add to your diet: Also Read - Trying to Lose Weight? Make These 5 Lifestyle Changes for an Ideal Body Weight

Fortified salt : Stopping your salt intake abruptly in one’s diet unless indicated by your doctor is a bad idea. Instead one can switch to salt that is fortified with the right compounds like the much-needed zinc makes more sense. This can help contribute to overall immunity in our body. Zinc also helps with faster healing of wounds and fighting respiratory infections.

: Stopping your salt intake abruptly in one’s diet unless indicated by your doctor is a bad idea. Instead one can switch to salt that is fortified with the right compounds like the much-needed zinc makes more sense. This can help contribute to overall immunity in our body. Zinc also helps with faster healing of wounds and fighting respiratory infections. Pumpkin seeds : Pumpkin seeds have a delicious nutty flavour and are packed with carotenoids, which help skyrocket your immunity and keep your eyes super healthy. Plus these underrated seeds help enhance our memory, critical thinking, and general cognition.

: Pumpkin seeds have a delicious nutty flavour and are packed with carotenoids, which help skyrocket your immunity and keep your eyes super healthy. Plus these underrated seeds help enhance our memory, critical thinking, and general cognition. Fox nuts : These are a good source of protein and fibre, they are moderately high in calories (50 grams will give you 175 calories) but since they are a low GI (glycemic index) food, they get digested slowly in the body. These are gluten-free and so great for those who are gluten intolerant and also pack in a lot of anti-ageing antioxidants.

: These are a good source of protein and fibre, they are moderately high in calories (50 grams will give you 175 calories) but since they are a low GI (glycemic index) food, they get digested slowly in the body. These are gluten-free and so great for those who are gluten intolerant and also pack in a lot of anti-ageing antioxidants. Peanuts : There is no doubt that peanuts are a cheap source of good quality protein. Thirty grams give you about 160 calories and seven grams of protein, comparable to almonds which deliver the same amount of calories and six grams of protein. And peanuts actually offer the best bang for the buck. By the way, peanuts are rich in resveratrol too helps in reducing the risk of cancer and delaying ageing too.

: There is no doubt that peanuts are a cheap source of good quality protein. Thirty grams give you about 160 calories and seven grams of protein, comparable to almonds which deliver the same amount of calories and six grams of protein. And peanuts actually offer the best bang for the buck. By the way, peanuts are rich in resveratrol too helps in reducing the risk of cancer and delaying ageing too. Singhara : The first benefit of singhara (water chestnuts) is that they are fat, cholesterol, and gluten-free, and have very low sodium and calories and a decent amount of fibre too. Plus they are an excellent source of potassium, a mineral that helps bust water retention and lower blood pressure by balancing sodium. They also deliver bone-strengthening calcium and other minerals like iodine and manganese (which help in maintaining the proper functioning of the thyroid gland) and copper, zinc, vitamin B and vitamin E, all of which are extremely essential for us to stay healthy.

: The first benefit of singhara (water chestnuts) is that they are fat, cholesterol, and gluten-free, and have very low sodium and calories and a decent amount of fibre too. Plus they are an excellent source of potassium, a mineral that helps bust water retention and lower blood pressure by balancing sodium. They also deliver bone-strengthening calcium and other minerals like iodine and manganese (which help in maintaining the proper functioning of the thyroid gland) and copper, zinc, vitamin B and vitamin E, all of which are extremely essential for us to stay healthy. Sattu: Sattu (roasted gram flour) provides instant energy, and is a brilliant source of vegetarian good quality protein (100 grams delivers close to 20 grams of protein). Has a lot of fibre (close to 22 grams), most of which is insoluble fibre, which is great for our gut and helps cleanse out the stomach and detox the body. It is a wonder food for those who are suffering from gas, acidity and constipation too.