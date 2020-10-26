Since the pandemic started, you would have probably not stepped outside without wearing a mask. It seems like every individual has a new identity to them. Although wearing this face gear is a crucial step in safeguarding you from viruses and other pollutants, its prolonged use gives rise to unnecessary dermatological issues. One of the leading skin disorders you may experience during this time is mask-related acne or ‘Maskne’. Also Read - COVID-19: India Records Lowest Daily Spike in Cases in Three Months, Recovery Rate Goes Beyond 90% | 10 Points

Given the situation with the pandemic, our battle with Maskne is going to be a long one. Yet, some simple steps, kitchen ingredients, and a DIY routine can be our ultimate weapons to discourage the unsightly breakouts. Dolly Kumar, Cosmetic Engineer and Founder and Director at Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Pvt Ltd, the parent company to skincare brand Skinella tells us how one can get rid of that stubborn maskne. Read on: Also Read - COVID-19: How Long Does The Novel Coronavirus Last on Different Surfaces?

Wear masks made of comfortable and softer fabric Also Read - Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Tests Positive for COVID-19

Although masks are a lifesaver, they come with poor air circulation to restrict pollen or viruses from penetrating its surface. Thus, the heat from your breath triggers sweat, which then mixes with dirt and oil, leading to clogged pores. This heat can also ramp up oil production in your skin, giving rise to acne-causing bacteria. A mask made from harsh synthetic fibres can cause friction and aggravate the problem further. This makes it crucial to wear a mask made of softer fabric that does not suffocate or violently rub against your facial skin.

Wash your mask often

No matter how close-knit fabric you use for your mask, inhalation pulls in dirt from the environment that sticks to your mask surface. Besides, we already discussed how your mask can breed bacteria. Therefore, make it a priority to wash your mask with disinfectants or with soap under running water as often as possible.

Follow a skincare regime (Cleanse-Tone-Exfoliate-Moisturize)

Moisture loss is one of the biggest causes of skin irritation, which in turn worsens maskne. So it’s important to moisturize before wearing a mask. It is even vital to remember cleansing, exfoliating, and toning your skin to eliminate the spread of acne after removing a mask. Homemade masks are also a powerful tool in nourishing and soothing the skin against several disorders. The following are a couple of DIY face masks to help you get rid of maskne:

Oats, Honey, and Turmeric powder mask

For this recipe, you will need half a cup of oats, 2 tbsp turmeric powder, and 2-3 tbsp honey.

– First, soak the oats in a bowl until it becomes soft.

– Take a different bowl, add the honey, turmeric powder, and mix well.

– Once the oats are soft, squeeze out excess water and add it to the mixture.

– Stir it in a paste and apply to the affected area. Leave it for around 15-20 minutes and wash it off with a gentle cleanser. You can also add a few drops of rosewater into the mixture to tone your skin.

If you have maskne scars, you can switch honey with tomato juice. It helps lighten the scars effectively.

Superfood Enzyme Mask

For this recipe, you will need 1 ounce of blueberries, 1 ounce of soy yoghurt, and a drop of lavender essential oil.

– Start by blending blueberries and soy yoghurt on high until the ingredients are partly liquified.

– Transfer it into a small glass or stainless-steel bowl. Add the lavender essential oil and stir thoroughly.

– Apply the mask to your face immediately and let it sit for about 10 minutes.

– Rinse off the mask with warm water and pat your skin dry with a clean towel.

This supercharged healing face mask works to repair skin from the damage caused by stress, and pollution.

With the rising pollution and a threat of various common and deadly viruses looming large, masks will be an indispensable feature of the New Normal. A continuous and effective skincare ritual can go a long way in keeping mask-related issues at bay, especially for those with sensitive skin. A timely and rigorous cleansing can save you from splurging thousands of rupees in consulting a dermatologist for a problem which can be easily solved at the onset.