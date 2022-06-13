Whether you wear a pair of jeans, skirts, tights or churidars, the legs are on view as much as your face. And, if you like wearing high heels, your legs assume even more importance. There is nothing like exercise to tone the muscles and make your legs attractive. Exercise also helps to add grace to your posture and movement. Yoga would be ideal.

Cellulite, consisting of lumps and tiny bulges on the thighs, is a problem that really spoils the look of the legs. Cellulite is caused by deposits of water, fat and other wastes collecting in pockets beneath the skin. The slowing down of the body's waste removal process is said to be responsible for the condition. Chronic constipation, sluggish digestion, poor liver function, stress, chronic fatigue, insomnia and a sedentary lifestyle are some contributory causes.

So, bring about a change in diet and lifestyle. The daily diet should include fresh fruits, salads, sprouts, and unrefined cereals. Drink plenty of water to encourage the removal of waste. Take your doctor's advice before taking up regular exercise or making changes in the diet.

Massage is an integral part of treating cellulite, along with "skin brushing." The entire surface of the body is brushed, using a rough cloth, or a natural bristle brush. Begin from the feet and go upwards towards the thighs. Then brush from lower to upper arms. Go across the shoulders and back. Brush gently on the chest and abdomen. Conclude by taking a warm shower.

To keep the legs soft and smooth, hair removal plays an important role. Waxing is the most popular method of removing hair from the legs. It is an inexpensive method and large areas of unwanted hair can be removed in one session. Waxing removes the hair by the roots. There may be slight initial discomfort or pain. Over a period of time, the hair growth lessens and becomes softer in texture. It is better to have it done at a beauty salon. Many use hair removal creams, which may cause allergic rashes or discolouration. Nowadays, an epilator, a small gadget for hair removal, may be used at home. There can be some initial pain. The hair has to be of a particular length for best results. Read the directions carefully.

Beauty is a matter of total impact. Paying attention to every part of your body, and grooming gives you self-confidence…….and beautiful legs!