Since the COVID-19 pandemic has hit us, we are hearing a lot about increasing stress and anxiety levels in people. Stress not only affects your mood but can cause inflammation, mess with your eating habits, and can disturb your sleep cycle too. One of the easiest ways to tackle stress is by opting for healthy foods and staying away from junk and unhealthy options. If this seems a bit tough to do, you can simply swap the stress-causing food items with their healthier alternatives. Read further to know about them.

Have Oatmeal Instead of White Bread

Both oatmeal and white bread are a source of carbs but the quality of carbs in them differs. Good carbohydrates present in oatmeal help in the production of serotonin, which is a feel-good neurotransmitter. Also, being rich in fibre, oatmeal takes time to digest and that is why do not lead to a sudden spike in your blood sugar level.

Replace Sausage With Salmon

Sausages are processed meats that contain preservatives and excess sodium. These can raise your blood pressure and can also increase your stress level. Therefore, you must opt for its healthier alternative which is salmon. It is packed with omega-3 fatty acid that is known to reduce anxiety.

Pick Nuts Over Granola Bars

A granola bar contains too much sugar which is not good for your overall health specially if you are a diabetic. Therefore, you should look for its better alternative which is nuts. Being packed with protein, fat, B vitamins, and fibre, nuts are called the nutritional powerhouse that can reduce your stress level. Also, their potassium content can keep your blood pressure in the normal range.