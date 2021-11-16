Gone are the days when red lehengas used to be the only outfit a bride can wear. Over a period of time, several Bollywood and television celebrities have proved they can look stunning as a bride beyond a lehenga. Whether it was Deepika Padukone – who chose a brocade silk Kanjeevaram sari or Dia Mirza – who wore a traditional red brocade saree, these celebs nailed their bridal look without a lehenga. Recent in the list is television actor Sayantani Ghosh who married her beau Anugarh Tiwari on December 5. For the special day, Sayantani wore a simple red saree and accessorised it with gold jewellery.Also Read - Sayantani Ghosh Looks Graceful In Red Saree As She Ties The Knot With Anugarh | First Pics

Here Are the Brides Who Chose Saree Over Lehenga:

Sayantani Ghosh Sayantani wore a traditional red saree for her wedding. She accessorised her look with heavy gold jewellery. Don’t forget to miss Sayantani’s mangal sutra and sindoor which is also added charm to her look.

Patralekhaa

Patralekhaa wore Sabyasachi’s saree. Her saree was classic, beautiful and personalised. She wore a red tulle embroidered Buti sari that is paired with an embroidered veil. The limelight worthy stealer was the Bengali verses penned by Sabyasachi for the couple. The loose translation of Bengali verses is, “I pledge all my love to you.” Also Read - Deepika Padukone Begins Shooting for Her Upcoming Movie With Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas

Deepika Padukone

For the auspicious occasion, she chose a brocade silk Kanjeevaram sari of brunt orange colour and Kundan jewellery. Staying true to her Konkani rituals, Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding looked dreamy. She married in Italy in a dual wedding style.

Dia Mirza

Keeping the traditional light lit, Dia Mirza wore a traditional red brocade saree. She married Vaibhav Rekhi, a businessman in Mumbai. Her saree was from Raw Mango. She paired it up with Kundan jewellery. She finished the entire look with flowers in her hair.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam and her quintessential fashion sense always go hand-in-hand. She wore a red shade zari work on a silk saree for the main event. Her saree was designed by Anita Dongre, a renowned fashion designer. She married Aditya Dhar, the director of the film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Samantha Akkineni

Owing to traditions, Samantha Ruth Prabhu married in a classic off-white and golden silk saree that is heavily embroidered and paired up with a deep maroon blouse.

Aishwarya Rai

In 2007, the most expensive wedding of the year was of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwarya’s saree cost around Rs 75 lakhs. She wore a Kanjeevaram saree with gold wirework, designed by Neeta Lulla, a fashion designer.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan is known for her love for her saree. She wore a red banarasi saree for her wedding. Her saree was designed by Sabyasachi.

Kajol

Kajol married in a typical Maharashtrian style. She wore a Maharashtrian Nauvari saree that was green. She wore a nauvari green saree because of the length and the dhoti style.

Sagarika Ghatge

Keeping the wedding simple and chic, she wore a deep red coloured silk border saree. Her saree was designed by Sabyasachi.