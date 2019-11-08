Hallucination, absence of facial expressions, and delusion. These are a few symptoms that characterize schizophrenia. In 2018, over 21 million people were affected by this mental disorder, says WHO. Associated with physical disabilities and bad occupational performance, schizophrenia is a psychosis. This mental illness is believed to be caused by a combination of various factors including genetics, brain chemistry, and the environment. If not managed or interrupted on time, schizophrenia can result in severe complications that can affect a person’s life significantly. Some of these complications include depression, self-injury, anxiety disorder, and even suicide. Though there is no sure way to prevent the condition, you can at least prevent its relapses or worsening of symptoms with the help of some dietary changes. Yes, you read it right. Certain dietary changes along with prescribed medicines can help in making the lives of patients suffering from schizophrenia better. Read further to know about that food.

Say no to gluten

A type of protein found in rye, wheat, barley, etc., gluten is known to be difficult to digest. Its by-products are associated with inappropriate brain function. They can cause psychological symptoms like brain fog, hallucination, etc. by interfering with the communication between neurotransmitters in the brain. Additionally, having gluten almost on a regular basis can make anyone addicted to it. This addiction will lead to an uncontrolled craving and the patient will end up eating more and more gluten-containing food. This can further aggravate the condition, says a study published in the journal Nutritional Neuroscience.

Opt for omega-3 fatty acids

Schizophrenia patients are usually found to be deficient of omega-3 fatty acid, that is present in food like flaxseeds, nuts, fish, etc. Notably, this fatty acid is capable of improving a person’s nervous and immune function. It can do so due to the presence of a compound called EPA.

Add niacin-rich food in the daily diet

A type of vitamin B3, niacin can improve the condition of schizophrenia patients, says a research published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry. Also, its deficiency can do the opposite. Some of the food sources of this essential nutrient include green veggies, eggs, fish, and poultry.