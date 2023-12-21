Home

Sciatica Pain? 5 Easy-to-Do Yoga Asanas to Lower Shooting Back Pain

Shooting pain can make everyday functioning difficult. Here are few yoga asanas to practise at home and manage back pain naturally.

Sciatica Pain? 5 Easy-to-Do Yoga Asanas to Lower Shooting Back Pain (Freepik)

Lower back pain? It can be an indication of sciatica. What is sciatica pain? Basically, sciatica is referred to as the nerve that runs from the lower back through the hips and down to each leg. It is usually along the sciatica nerve. One may experience sciatica pain an overgrowth of bone or some pressure is put on the nerve. This may lead to inflammation and numbness in the legs.

The pain can be mild or acute. Numbness, tingling in the legs, weak muscles or the foot can be indication of such pain. However, it an be managed at home by practising a few yoga asanas. Yoga is an age-old tradition that is known to have helped in managing body stress. It also helps to calm and relax the mind. 15-20 mins of everyday yoga can go a long way in terms of maintaining a healthy body.

Here are a few yoga asanas to help manage sciatica pain.

YOGA ASANAS FOR SCIATICA PAIN

Child’s Pose or Balasana: Child’s Pose gently stretches the lower back, hips, and buttocks, providing relief and relaxation to the sciatic nerve. Cobra Pose or Bhujangasana: Cobra Pose helps strengthen the muscles in your back, reducing pressure on the sciatic nerve and improving flexibility in the spine. Pigeon Pose or Eka Pada Rajakapotasana : Pigeon Pose stretches the glutes, hips, and lower back, providing relief for sciatica pain and improving hip mobility. Supine Figure Four Pose or Supta Kapotasana: Supine Figure Four Pose releases tension in the piriformis muscle, which can contribute to sciatica pain, and helps increase hip flexibility. Bridge Pose or Setu Bandhasana: Bridge Pose strengthens the lower back, glutes, and hamstrings while stretching the hip flexors, helping to alleviate sciatica pain and improve spinal alignment.

It’s important to practice yoga with proper alignment and to listen to your body’s limits. If you have severe or chronic sciatica pain, it’s recommended to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any exercise or yoga routine.

Including a few minutes of yoga in everyday routine can help lower risk of several health risks. This practise is beneficial for both physical and mental health.

