Have you ever wondered why humans kiss? Did you know there is a whole science behind a lip kiss? Kissing is wonderful, so much that you can mostly recall your first ever kiss. Poets, artists, love stories will always feature a climax with kissing. Although, it is nothing more than two people coming close to each other and exchanging their saliva. You end up exchanging 80 million bacteria when you kiss your beloved. It may sound gross, but it is actually good for you and your health. Also Read - Here’s Why Pregnant Women Should Avoid Caffeine Intake

So, what’s the science behind a lip kiss?

Kiss surely seems like a natural thing, 90 percent of cultures kiss which makes it a basic human instinct. The kissing came from the practice of kiss-feeding, wherein a mother used to feed their new-born mouth-to-mouth. This became synonymous with love, according to a BBC report. Also Read - Holi 2021: Tips On How You Can Take Care of Your Immunity While Celebrating The Festival of Colours

Kissing stimulates your salivary glands, which increases saliva production. Saliva lubricates your mouth, aids in swallowing, and helps keep food debris from sticking to your teeth, which can help prevent tooth decay and cavities, as per Healthline. Also Read - Is Little Stress A Good Thing For Your Brain, Study Says It is A Healthy Sign

What’s the purpose of kissing?

According to science, when we kiss, we are looking for a mate who matches our genetic make-up. Another report says that we have a group of genes called the MHC (major histocompatibility complex) genes that form part of our immune system and give us our natural scent.

What happens to our brains when we kiss?

Our brain releases a chemical cocktail that makes one feel good and it also ignites the pleasure centers of the brain. Thinking about what chemicals? As per Healthline, chemicals including oxytocin, dopamine, and serotonin, which can make you feel euphoric and encourage feelings of affection and bonding. It also lowers your cortisol (stress hormone) levels.

When we kiss we exchange 9 mg water, .7 mg protein, .18 mg organic compounds, .71 mg different fats, and .45 mg sodium chloride. Kissing also serves to burn calories. The kissing couple burns 2 to 26 calories per minute and during this course, about 30 different types of muscles are used.

Scientific benefits of kissing: Kissing has many mental and physical benefits-

– Releases happy hormones

– Makes your bond stronger with the other person

– Relieves stress

– Reduces anxiety

– Lowers blood pressure

– Soothes headache

– It helps in boosting your immunity

– Boosts your sex drive

– Burn calories

Kissing can benefit you emotionally and physically.