Do you love being outside? Does the idea of spending time outdoors bring a smile on your face? If yes, you are healthier than those who spend most of the time indoors. This is what science says. According to various studies in the field, spending a considerable amount of time outside in nature’s lap boosts your energy level, improves vision, and boosts your body’s immunity too. When you are inside, you mostly spend time either working on a computer or watching something entertaining on your cellphones. This is what has made the indoor lifestyle severely damaging. Here, we will give you enough reasons to take out time and spend outside your home.

Helps you grab enough of Vitamin D

Sunlight is the most important source of vitamin D. Therefore, exposing your body to the sunlight can make your body soak enough of this essential nutrient. Vitamin D plays a significant role in making your bone healthy. It also regulates the amount of calcium and phosphorus in the blood. Vitamin D reduces your risk of getting flu, diabetes, and cancer. Its deficiency in the body can lead to various problems like fatigue, hair loss, muscle pain, depression, obesity, painful bones, etc.

Reduces anxiety

Being stressed and anxious are quite common these days. If left untreated, these problems can further enhance the suffering and lead to some severe health complications like depression and suicidal thoughts. Inside closed doors, it is difficult to get enough mental stimulation, which is essential. Not getting it may make you sick gradually. that is why scientists recommend to escape indoors and spend some time outside. Indulge in outdoor games or just plan an outing.

Boosts your immunity

According to researchers, breathing airborne chemicals called phytoncides can raise your level of white blood cells. These chemicals are produced by plants. This means that being outside even for an hour a day will do the work. It can make you strong enough to fight against various diseases and infections effectively. Also, exposure to sunlight helps in mitigating your pain and stress.