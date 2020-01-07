Antibiotics are medicines that are used to either kill the bacteria in the body or stop their reproduction process. The most common antibiotic used currently is penicillin, which was discovered in the year 1928 by Alexander Fleming. Though antibiotics are extremely powerful and are sued to save many lives from serious illnesses, they do not work against viral infections. Also, their overuse can make bacteria resistant to antibiotics, which has now become common. That is why the urgency to come up with stronger and different antibiotics from time to time has become stronger.

If you think the concept of fighting off bacterial infections through antibiotic medicines is new or a few years old, you are mistaken. People have had used this for a very long time. The only difference is that they were using antibiotics in their natural form. There are certain food or kitchen ingredients that have antibacterial and antioxidant properties and can prevent the growth of bacteria as effectively as chemical antibiotics. They work by interfering with the formation of the cell wall of the bacteria and also by stopping the multiplication process. Here we tell you about some of the most effective natural antibiotics that can help you ward off the infections without spending much.

Honey

Honey has its antibacterial properties due to the presence of hydrogen peroxide in it. Considered as one of the oldest antibiotics, honey is rich in sugar that contributes to putting a full stop on the bacterial growth inside the body. Additionally, this natural ingredient is known to have a low pH, which is significant to make bacteria dehydrated by pulling moisture away from them.

Garlic

According to a study American Society For Microbiology, garlic extracts can effectively help in warding off the bacteria. This natural antibiotic works to destroy bacterial strains and also fights against nausea and seasickness. Ideally, you should have up to 2 garlic cloves daily to fight against bacterial infection. Having more than this may cause internal bleeding. Notably, you should not eat garlic in case you are already on blood-thinning medications.

Echinacea

This herb is effective in treating wounds and infections caused by bacteria, says research published in the Journal of Biomedicine and Biotechnology. Echinacea can also fight against inflammation which is linked to bacterial infections.