Working on your lower body involves careful planning. Each part of your lower body and muscle needs a good workout to tone up. Thankfully, many lower body exercises are aimed at causing weight loss in several muscles simultaneously. Many exercises like squats and lunes target several muscles. Toning your inner thighs isn’t difficult. All you need is a consistent practice. Just make sure to work on your legs on alternate days or about 2-3 times a week. It is important to give your lower body some rest. Here are some exercises you can do tone and melt fat in your inner thighs.

Lunge: Keeping your back straight, take a dumbbell in each hand and step forward with your right leg, bending both knees so that the right knee is right above the toes. Your left knee will go down. Wait for some time and then rise back to the original position. Repeat the same step with the other leg. do not let your knees extend beyond your toes and make sure to keep your torso arched up straight.

Leg press: The leg press machine in your gym is perfect for getting the thighs of your dreams. Sit on a leg press machine. Lift your legs and press the platform up with your legs almost straight in front of you. Lower the platform until your upper and lower legs form a 90-degree angle and push through your heel to raise it again. Make sure to inhale when you lower and exhale when you raise the platform.

Squats: This is one of the most effective exercises to lose weight in your inner thigh area. Squats work on your lower body including your inner and outer thighs and your butt. Stand erect with your legs hip-width apart and with a dumbbell in each hand. Without slouching your back, take your weight back into your heels and lower your body by bending the legs. Let your knees be directly over your toes and not in front of them. Hold for a few seconds and then rise up and repeat.